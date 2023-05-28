On person was injured Sunday in an accidental shooting at the Meridian Public Safety Training Facility.
Public Safety Director Doug Stephens said a bullet ricocheted and shot the individual in the arm during target practice. The injured person was transported to a Meridian hospital by Metro Ambulance.
The person involved is a member of the Meridian Shooting Club, which has access to the facility’s shooting range on weekends and holidays, Stephens said.
"I checked with the president of the club and was informed that the injury is non-life threatening,” he said.
