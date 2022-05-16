The Meridian Police Department is investigating after two separate shootings in 24 hours left one man dead and another injured.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to Eastern Gardens Apartments, 200 23rd Ave, where they found a male victim with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.
“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” Luebbers said.
Luebbers said Monday the victim had been identified as 43-year-old Gary Moffite.
In a separate shooting, officers responded about 3 a.m. Monday to a suspicious person call at 5th Street and Hwy 19 North, where they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the neck.
“The victim was walking around and talking with officers,” Luebbers said. “He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.”
Luebbers said the victim told officers the shooting took place behind the nearby Exxon station, but the exact location was not immediately known.
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
