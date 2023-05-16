A Meridian man was killed in an incident involving Meridian Police officers on Tuesday.
Meridian Police Department Detective Chanetta Stevens confirmed one individual was shot and killed in an officer involved shooting at Meridian Living assisted living facility around 10:30 a.m.
Stevens said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case. It is standard practice for the state law enforcement agency to handle investigations of officer involved shootings.
In a written statement, MBI said Meridian officers were responding to the call that a person was barricaded inside a residence when the man pointed a weapon towards them. No officers were injured, but the individual was fatally injured.
“MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigations, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office,” MBI said.
No other details of the fatal shooting, including the names of the victim or the police officer involved in the incident, have been released.
