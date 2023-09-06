Old Country Club East will be closed from Highway 39 North to Confederate Drive from Tuesday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept. 15, as public works crews work to replace a damaged pipe.
Public Works Director of Operations Jeff Warren said the closure was necessary as workers will need to excavate to remove the old pipe and place the new one.
“There’s a galvanized storm drain that runs across the road and the bottom has completely rusted out,” he said. “We’ve got to go in and cut the road pretty much in two to replace that pipe.”
Warren said residents living in the immediate area will be allowed through the work zone to access their homes, but no through traffic will be allowed.
Work is expected to be complete by Friday barring any weather delays.
The repair is expected to cause additional traffic delays as Lauderdale County simultaneously works to replace a dilapidated bridge along Dale Drive. Old Country Club East is one of the routes seeing additional traffic as that project is underway.
