The Louisiana-based healthcare provider Ochsner Health on Thursday announced it will cut 770 positions across its hospitals in an effort to reduce costs.
In a letter to employees, Ochsner Health CEO Pete November said the cuts would represent about 2% of the company's workforce and would be heaviest in areas without direct patient contact.
“Impacted positions are management and primarily non-direct patient care roles,” November said. “No physicians are impacted by this reduction, and any impacted employees with active clinical credentials will be offered direct patient care roles.”
November said employees impacted by the layoffs would receive appointments to meet and discuss next steps. In addition to severance, he said the company would be giving terminated employees their full pay and benefits for up to 65 days.
Ochsner Health operates more than 47 hospitals across Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama in addition to more than 370 clinics. The company completed its merger with Rush Health Systems in August 2022 and now operates Ocshner Rush Health in Meridian.
It was not immediately clear if the layoffs would impact employees locally.
