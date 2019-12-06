Hopefully you read my column in your Thanksgiving Day issue about our change of delivery from Saturday to Sunday.
Based on your feedback, we’re excited to make this move this weekend.
If you wake up Saturday morning, make your coffee, and then go out and get your paper, you’ll need to snap your fingers and say, “Oh, yeah, it comes tomorrow!” Or if you forget, and call to find out where your paper is, customer service representative Nancy Peden will be on-hand to remind you about the change and assure you that you will receive it the next morning.
Hopefully the weather forecast will hold and you’ll see images and read about the Christmas parade, which begins at 5 p.m. Saturday downtown.
Thank you for reading your Meridian Star.
–Bill Atkinson, Publisher
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.