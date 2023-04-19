Cadets from Northeast High School’s Navy JROTC program relied on their years of gaming skills, as well as a little critical thinking, to maneuver a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, through a series of underwater obstacles Wednesday in the base pool at Meridian Naval Air Station.
The cadets appeared excited by the challenge with each taking his or her turn to navigate the ROV back and forth and through several hoops submerged under the water.
The activity was part of a new program, called SeaPerch, added by the NJROTC unit this year. Through the program, the students design and construct an ROV that can navigate a series of underwater obstacles.
Cmdr. Chad West, Northeast’s new NJROTC senior naval science instructor, said he and Senior Chief Kent Malone, the school’s other naval science instructor, decided to start the program because they thought the cadets would find it interesting.
“We decided to implement the program this year because we believe the critical thinking, problem solving and teamwork involved in SeaPerch are skills worth developing in our cadets,” West said. “These are skills they are going to need in life, and we thought it would be fun to get the opportunity to build something and then to actually put it into operation.”
SeaPerch originated in 2003 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with funding from the Naval Research Laboratory. It started as an effort to create more interest in underwater robotics and has expanded into a way to introduce STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) concepts to students in schools across the nation.
The ROV comes in a kit, which contains all of the parts needed to build and operate the vehicle. The students learn not only about the design and construction of the ROV but also the physics and electronics needed to make it work.
Northeast’s JROTC cadets first built the ROV, as well as a second one, during the COVID-19 pandemic, but were never able to compete with it.
When the students needed a place to practice with their ROV, the Meridian Naval Air Station offered up its base pool.
“We are always looking for ways to partner with the schools, and we saw this as an ideal fit because they needed a pool to practice in and we were able to provide one,” said the base’s school liaison Larry Mullins.
Wednesday’s practice session was the fourth the students have had at the pool as they learn to maneuver the ROV under the water.
West said he has about 15 current cadets who have shown an interest in establishing a team next school year to compete in the closest regional contests. One is at the University of Southern Mississippi Regional SeaPerch Competition in Biloxi, and the other is the Alabama SeaPerch Regional at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.
“At first I didn’t know what to think about it, but now I want to do it,” said Cadet Senior Chief Zachary Boyd, who is a sophomore at Northeast High. “With a lot of training, supervision and teamwork, I think we will do good in competition.”
Besides the ROV program, Northeast’s NJROTC also is looking to add an aerial drone program next school year.
While the NJROTC provides some funding for STEM programs, West said some community sponsors may be needed to help the students travel to competitions.
“We want to make their educational experience as well rounded as possible,” West said of the programs. “A lot of kids may never consider engineering as a career, but maybe this will inspire some of them to think about it.”
