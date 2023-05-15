Northeast Middle School unveiled its own carousel horse on Friday, a new addition to the Around Town Carousel Abound painted art project that benefits Hope Village for Children.
The carousel horse is painted bright red with gray and white accents, the school colors of Northeast. Markings include the school mascot, a Trojan, and other symbols, along with “Trojan Spirit” painted on one side and “It’s a great day to be a Trojan” on the other.
The project was sponsored by Northeast Middle’s 2021 Parent Teacher Organization and Principal Deborah Porter, according to a plaque located next to the horse.
Parent Torino Emerson, whose wife teaches at Northeast Middle and daughter attends the school, collaborated with student artist Ananya Mantra on the design of the horse. Members of the school’s Junior Beta Club helped to paint the horse.
There are more than 70 painted carousel horses scattered throughout the region as part of the Around Town Carousel Abound project. Proceeds from the art initiative benefit Hope Village, founded in 2000 by actress and Meridian native Sela Ward to provide a home for abused and neglected foster children.
