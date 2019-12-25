Northeast Lauderdale student publishes second book

While most ninth graders are getting ready for the next school day, Christiarya Boyd is working on her next book.
The Northeast Lauderdale High student has published her second book called "Trade Land Part II: Chances." The book is a sequel to "Trade Land: A Guide from Nothing to Something", which was published in April.
The first book follows the story of 14-year-old orphan twins, Zoey and Zohriey. In the second book, the twins are a year older and have found their way to an orphanage.
Unlike the first book, where the twins deal with internal struggles, they face external pressures in the second book. They have to adjust to living in the orphanage, attending a new school and meeting their mother for the first time.
At the end of the book, the twins are adopted by a woman who was their guardian angel.
“I feel like young people who are dealing with stuff like that can relate to it,” Christiarya said.
Christiarya, who has been writing since she was 13, started the book in May, but didn’t finish until July. The teenager says writing allows her to express herself, but doesn't exactly know where her inspiration comes from.
“I guess I just like doing it,” she said.
Christiarya comes from a family of writers, including her mother, Felissa Boyd, who helps her during the editing process.
For Felissa Boyd, Christiarya's interest in literature will help her succeed in school and in life.
She sees her daughter becoming an inspiration for her peers and younger writers.
“If she had the opportunity, I think she would be a good mentor,” Felissa Boyd said.
