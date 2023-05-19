As storm clouds rolled through the county Thursday night, Northeast Lauderdale High School’s 135 seniors excitedly walked into their commencement at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center to receive their high school diplomas. The ceremony was moved from the school’s football field to the Agri-Center due to the threat of rain. The nearby storm did not put a damper on the ceremony with graduates cheering in celebration as they tossed their caps into the air after the presentation of diplomas. Valedictorian for this year’s senior class was Kaitlyn Michele Foreman and salutatorian was Michelle Diep.
Northeast High graduates receive their diplomas
