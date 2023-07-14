North Meridian services still lacking 15 years after annexation

When the City of Meridian came to annex neighborhoods north of the city in 2008, it wooed residents with promises of fire and police protection and reliable utilities. As those living in the annexed neighborhoods look back on almost 15 years of living in the city limits, they see those promises have not been kept.
In a work session on Tuesday, Ike Keifer, president of the North Lauderdale Water Association, which provides freshwater service to the annexed area, which is labeled precinct 1C on the city’s district maps, said his association has tried numerous times over the years to engage the city’s assistance in a variety of projects.
The water association’s efforts include asking for help with grant opportunities, painting a water tower and more, Keifer said, and span multiple city administrations. So far, he said, there has been little to no response.
North Lauderdale Water Association has developed a plan to bring the water system up to city standards, Keifer said, but the $7.8 million cost is more than it can handle on its own. The project does not include any sewer upgrades, he said, and is likely even more expensive now as that estimate is several years old.
“That’s 2020 numbers,” he said.
Keifer said the water association and annexed residents had hoped the city might be able to use some of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to help but was told all of the city’s ARPA funds were put toward the consent decree.
During the 2022 Legislative Session, state officials created matching grant programs for cities, counties and rural water associations to maximize their allocation of ARPA funds. Larger cities and counties are eligible for a dollar-for-dollar match while rural water associations and small municipalities can receive a 2-for-1 match.
Since the project area is inside the city limits, Keifer said, upgrading the annexed area’s water infrastructure is not eligible for the APRA match program.
“We’ve asked the city to put in for it through the municipal grant process through the state, but your response was you were using all that money for your sewer project,” he said.
Meridian received about $8.4 million in ARPA funding and a matching $8.4 million from the state, all of which was directed at projects related to the consent decree. Costs for the consent decree, which could take as long as 20 years to complete, are expected to top $100 million. City officials have repeatedly emphasized the importance of seeking grants or other outside funding to reduce the amount that will have to be paid by the taxpayers.
Since the area was annexed, Keifer said the city has collected approximately $10.8 million in taxes from the residents and businesses located there. Taxpayers living there, however, do not feel they are getting their money’s worth.
Taxes went up, Keifer said, but the promised services have yet to to be seen.
