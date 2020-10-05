For the first time in several months, no new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lauderdale County on Monday.
Statewide, 215 new cases but no new deaths were reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Lauderdale County has a total of 2123 COVID-19 cases and 127 related deaths since the state began tracking the virus in March.
No new cases were reported in Newton County, where a total of 800 cases have been reported since March, or Kemper County, where a total of 294 cases have been reported since March. One new case was reported in Clarke County, bringing its total to 626.
In Neshoba County, one new case was reported, bringing its total to 1647. The state totals increased on Monday to 100,703 cases and 3,013 deaths since March.
The Department of Health presumes 90,577 people have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 122 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
The city of Meridian’s mask mandate remains in effect through the end of October.
