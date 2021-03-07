No injuries were reported in a Sunday evening fire at a wood building at the corner of B Street and Mill Street in Meridian. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries in fire on B Street in Meridian
- By Bill Graham bgraham@themeridianstar.com
Services for Susan Elaine Kilgore, 53, will be Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Bonita Lakes first pavilion, at noon. Susan was a loving mother, grandmother, and great friend to the people she met.
Graveside services for Mr. Jimmy Wooten will be Monday, March 8, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Sunset Cemetery, Meridian. Viewing: Sunday, March 7, 2021, from 4-5 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian.
Graveside services for Mr. Hildred Jones are Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Archusa Cemetery, Quitman. Viewing: Friday, March 5, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.
Graveside service for Eddie L. Jones will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at Coker's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Bro. Ray Allen, Bro. David Keller, and Bro. Dennis Lewellyn officiating, burial to follow. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be ent…
