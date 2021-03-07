sunday fire

photos by Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

No injuries were reported in a Sunday evening  fire at a wood building at the corner of B Street and Mill Street in Meridian.

No injuries were reported in a Sunday evening fire at a wood building at the corner of B Street and Mill Street in Meridian. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

fire 2

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video