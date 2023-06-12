Looking for an evening of good music, tasty food and a little shopping, then check out downtown Meridian on Thursday with Night Market taking place at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Center and Third Thursday being held in Dumont Plaza.
Night Market will run from 5-8 p.m. in the courtyard of the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Center, more commonly known as The MAX, which is located on Front Street. The market will bring together vendors from Earth’s Bounty farmer’s market and local artists, along with some spirited entertainment from local musician Daniel Houze.
Meanwhile, Third Thursday will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at Dumont Plaza, located at the corner of 22nd Avenue and Fifth Street, and will run until 8:30 p.m. Entertainment will feature Nathan and Chesni Arnett, a Kentucky couple who competed on Season 16 of the reality TV show, “The Voice.”
Both events offer free admission to attendees.
“It is going to be a lot of fun. We will have a lot of people who will go back and forth between the two events,” said Debbie Martin, president of the Meridian Council of the Arts, which organizes the Third Thursday events.
Night Market, which started nearly five years ago, usually draws 400 to 500 people, said Craig Wilkes, administrative assistant for the City of Meridian’s community development department.
The market is a collaborative effort between the city, The MAX and local farmers and artists, said Wilkes, who plays an integral role in organizing the first-of-the-month Earth’s Bounty markets at Singing Brakeman Park.
“This is kind of a marriage between local farmers and local artists,” he said, adding that attendance continues to grow each year.
“I always thought it was a great idea to have a night farmers market,” he said.
Night Market will feature many of Earth’s Bounty regular vendors who will offer an assortment of goods, including fresh produce, quail eggs, baked goods, sweet desserts and treats, pottery, bath soaps and lotions, baked goods, canned goods and hand-crafted jewelry.
Gabby Ortiz, marketing coordinator for The MAX, said a unique feature to this week’s market will be a painting demonstration by Byron Vaughns, a Meridian resident and Emmy award-winning producer, animator and director. Vaughns is known for his work as a storyboard artist and a director for a number of cartoons, including “Animaniacs” and “He-Man and the Masters of the Universe” among others.
Meridian Health Clinic, a sponsor of Earth’s Bounty, will have its mobile clinic at the event and will offer free health screenings, including blood pressure checks.
Providing entertainment for the event will be local entertainer Daniel Houze, who will bring his blend of country and gospel music to the courtyard.
“He is one of Meridian’s favorites,” Ortiz said. “He has a good following locally.”
Don’t worry about missing dinner. Mayberry Eatery, a popular dining vendor from Shuqualak, will be on site with a menu of rib tips, burgers, potato salad, fries and baked beans.
Mayberry Eatery will also be at The MAX earlier in the day Thursday for the monthly Brown Bag Lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Shelby Anderson will bring his older, outlaw country sounds to the free, come-and-go event, Ortiz said.
Third Thursday, a family friendly event, began a few years ago and is expected to draw a crowd to Dumont Plaza. Martin said. The Arnetts, who are known for their bluegrass and country sound, will perform three 45-minute sets throughout the night. The couple competed on “The Voice” in 2019 but failed to make it to the semifinals.
“Third Thursday is a nice way to meet friends and to sit back and relax after work,” said Sharon Pratt, past president of the Meridian Council for the Arts.
Local artist Cary Haycock, who teaches art at Northeast Lauderdale High School, also will be on hand for Third Thursday and will conduct a painting demonstration. Food trucks, beer stands and snow cones also will be available.
