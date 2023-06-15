Earth’s Bounty and the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Center are not letting it rain on their parade with tonight’s Night Market still going on as planned.
Meanwhile Third Thursday, which was also set to take place tonight at Dumont Plaza in downtown Meridian, has been canceled.
Organizers are keeping a watch on the weather, but it currently looks like skies may clear later this afternoon so Night Market will go on as originally planned, said Craig Wilkes, administrative assistant for the City of Meridian’s community development department and coordinator of Earth’s Bounty farmer’s market.
Night Market will be held from 5-8 p.m. in the courtyard of the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Center, also known as The MAX, which is located on Front Street. If the rain continues, the market will be moved inside The MAX, said marketing coordinator Gabby Ortiz.
Admission to the event is free.
Night Market will feature many of Earth’s Bounty regular vendors who will offer an assortment of goods, including fresh produce, quail eggs, baked goods, canned goods, sweet desserts and treats. Joining them will be several local art vendors who will offer pottery, bath soaps and lotions and hand-crafted jewelry.
Mayberry Eatery, a popular dining vendor from Shuqualak, will be on site with a menu of rib tips, burgers, potato salad, fries and baked beans.
Providing entertainment for the event will be local favorite Daniel Houze, who will bring his blend of country and gospel music to the courtyard.
Sharon Pratt, past president of the Meridian Council for the Arts which sponsors Third Thursday, said the overnight storms and flash floods, along with continued rain today, has made it too difficult to carry out Third Thursday since it is held completely outdoors.
Third Thursday was set to feature entertainment from Nathan and Chesni Arnett, a Kentucky couple who competed on Season 16 of the reality TV show, “The Voice.”
With Juneteenth festivities set to kick off on Friday, it would not be possible to delay the event one night, so organizes are looking to reschedule the Arnetts for later in the year, Pratt said.
