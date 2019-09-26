Newton County supervisor Glenn Hollingsworth arrested in fraud probe

A Newton County supervisor has been arrested following his indictment for fraudulently obtaining public funds.
District 5 Supervisor Glenn Hollingsworth is accused of fraudulently obtaining $25,000 by using his position to sell his personally-owned tractor to his beat in the county, according to a news release from the office of State Auditor Shad White.
Hollingsworth, who was elected in 2015, purportedly attempted to conceal the purchase by using family members to complete the transaction, the news release said.
A demand letter worth $7,984 was issued to Hollingsworth at the time of his arrest. The total demand amount includes accrued interest and the cost of the investigation.
Hollingsworth surrendered to special agents at the Newton County Jail and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
Since Newton County still uses the beat system, he was able to closely manage expenditures like the purchase of the tractor, and his actions were reported when someone noticed purchasing inconsistencies in his beat.
The demand letter was issued to Hollingsworth because he was unable to account for a number of items purchased in his beat. It is not related to the criminal charges against him.
If convicted, he faces up to five years in the state penitentiary and $1,000 in fines. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The case will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney Kilgore.
A $100,000 surety bond covers Hollingsworth’s term as supervisor. A surety bond is similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. He will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings. If convicted, Hollingsworth, who is not seeking reelection this year, will no longer be able to hold public office.
