Carver Elementary School teachers were busy on Monday making last-minute touch-ups to their classrooms as Meridian Public School District prepares to kick off the 2023-2024 school year on Tuesday morning.
All students return to classes on Tuesday. Start time for the city’s elementary schools is 8 a.m. with dismissal at 2:45 p.m. Middle schools begin at 8:30 a.m. and dismiss at 3:20 p.m. Classes start at Meridian High School at 8:20 a.m. and dismiss at 3:15 p.m.
City schools will observe early dismissal times on Wednesday again this year with elementary schools dismissing at 1:50 p.m., middle schools at 2:25 p.m. and the high school at 2:20 p.m.
Tuesday will mark the first time since summer 2022 that students will walk the halls of Carver.
“We had a lot of parents and students come in yesterday for open house. They love the way we designed the building, so they are looking forward to tomorrow as well,” said Carver Elementary Principal Amanda Shadwick, a veteran educator who comes to the school after serving as assistant principal at Parkview Elementary School.
Re-opening Carver, which was formerly used as a middle school, is part of an overall plan approved by the Meridian school board last spring to consolidate the district’s elementary schools. The Carver campus will house kindergarten through fifth grades.
Back at the end of May, the 71-year-old Oakland Heights Elementary School was closed and its students reassigned to the more modern and much bigger Carver campus. Students from T.J. Harris Upper and Lower elementary schools also were reassigned either to Carver or Crestwood Elementary.
Several teachers expressed excitement about being in a new building with its larger classroom sizes, indoor gym and newer facilities.
“They are all excited about being in a brand new building,” Shadwick said. “There are a lot of changes, but we are all embracing this new flexibility and looking forward to growing some new leaders.”
Cynthia Rackley, a third grade teacher’s assistant, has worked with the district for 29 years. Leaving Oakland Heights was sad, she said, but everyone is keeping a positive attitude about the move.
“It was so sad to leave, but it is going to be great,” she said. “We are going to have an amazing year.”
Carver is still going through renovations as part of re-opening the school and converting it from a middle to an elementary school. Shadwick asked for parents’ patience through this process.
Shadwick said parents and nearby residents should remember that between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. the street in front of the school, 44th Street, is one-way only for traffic from Eighth Street north to 10th Street.
“For the first day of school, if parents can just be patient with us as we work through some of the kinks that we are going to have with traffic,” she said. “Just know that we are on top of things, and we are working to make sure everything runs as smoothly as possible.”
Shadwick also cautioned drivers to use extra caution when traveling around Carver especially since it is now an elementary school with smaller children.
“This is now an elementary school, and we will have a few students who are walking to and from school, so please remember to slow down traffic during school times and watch out for little ones,” she said. “We will have people escorting them across the street, but please just be extra safe.”
