Mississippi surpassed 4,000 cases of COVID-19 and Lauderdale County surpassed 200 cases in the latest statistics announced Sunday by the Mississippi Department of Health.

The state reported 300 new cases for a total of 4,274. The state death total is now 159, with seven new cases reported.

Lauderdale County reported 12 new cases for a total of 202. No new deaths were reported, with the county total remaining 14, the most by any county in the state.

Across Mississippi 69 outbreaks have been reported at long-term-care facilities. Lauderdale County has seven of them, also a state high.

Clarke County reported five new cases for a total of 27, with two deaths. Kemper County reported two new cases for a total of 19, with no deaths. Neshoba County reported 10 new cases and one new death for totals of 65 and two. Newton County reported five new cases for a total of 26; the county has no reported deaths due to the virus.

The cases reflect tests completed by 6 p.m. Saturday.

The black community has been hit hardest by the coronavirus, with 2,203 of the cases statewide identified as black or African American. 139 of the cases were identified as black or African American.

The number of cases are also higher among women, with more than 59 percent of those who tested positive in the state women.

The coronavirus is also striking across age groups, although deaths are higher among people 60 and above.