LIVINGSTON, Ala. [ndash] On Friday, July 5, 2019, Truel Dwight Hicks, passed away at Jeff Anderson Regional Medical Center at the age of 92. He was born June 1, 1927, in Laurel, Miss. Mr. Hicks was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Bettie Hicks, and his brother, Homer Cecil Hicks. …