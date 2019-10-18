NEIGHBORS: Vivian Hill honored as Rush Foundation Hospital's Volunteer of the Year

Vivian Hill was recently named Rush Foundation Hospital’s Volunteer of the Year.
Hill, an active member of the hospital’s volunteer auxiliary for 14 years, has logged more than 2500 volunteer hours, and served two terms as auxiliary president.
After her retirement from the United States Postal Service, a friend encouraged her to volunteer at Rush, where she’s become a dedicated auxiliary member, greeting patients and visitors at the information desk, giving directions and assistance, and enjoying the friendship of other hospital volunteers.
“Vivian has a very caring heart,” said Alice Raines, Volunteer Director for the Rush Volunteer Auxiliary in a news release. “If she sees a job that needs to be done, she will tackle it. Vivian is a dedicated and loyal person, and I am so thankful she chooses to share her time and talents at Rush.”
Hill has been involved in leadership roles helping others at Lauderdale United Methodist Church, Lauderdale Community Development Club, Lauderdale Garden Club and 50+ Club, just to name a few.
She has two children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to volunteering at Rush, Hill’s other passion is flower gardening and she maintains a large garden on her property which she opens annually to visitors.
EAGLE SCOUT PROJECT
When Hayes Monsour was trying to decide on a plan for his Eagle Scout Project, a friend of his grandfathers suggested making a new sign for MIDD Meridian.
Monsour, a sophomore at Lamar School, got to work on all the details which included getting the letters, material, and putting the sign together, and planting a flower bed around the area where the sign was to be placed.
“We had to pick out the materials, pick sizes, put it together, paint and primer, caulk between the boards, then we had to screw the letters in, and put both sides together on a post,” Monsour said. “My troop, dad, and grandfather were a big help with the project.”
Monsour said without the donation of the letters from Mitchell Signs, there would have been no sign.
“We are really thankful to Mitchell Signs because they donated $2,000 worth of lettering for our signs,” Monsour said. “Without them, we would have not had any, because we couldn’t find letters anywhere.”
Monsour, who has been in the Boy Scouts since sixth grade, said it feels good to help people out.
“Boy Scouts teaches you a lot of life and leadership skills, not only about outdoor things but how to step up and be a leader in your community,” Monsour said.
Monsour is the son of Greg and Katheryn Monsour of Meridian. He is a Boy Scout of Central United Methodist Church Troop 2.
SUCCESS FOR THE DIABETES FOUNDATION OF MISSISSIPPI
Residents from all over the Meridian area laced up their shoes and accepted the challenge in the fight against diabetes at the Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes held at Bonita Lakes Park in Meridian on Oct. 13. Every dollar raised by the DFM stays in Mississippi to go toward its education and assistance programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.