Navy League honors military

(Photo courtesy of NAS Meridian Public Affairs)

The Mississippi Council of the Navy League honored Sailors, Marines and Instructor Pilots of the Year at their annual meeting, Dec. 6, 2022. President Roger Burke, far right, presented the awards to (first row, from left) HM2 Shawnte J. Bryant, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Sailor of the Year; AC1 Christopher Schmidt, NAS Meridian Senior Sailor of the Year; RSC Sulficio A. Anza Jr., Naval Technical Training Center Meridian Senior Instructor of the Year; Sgt Natalie Camarena, Marine Aviation Training Support Squadron One Instructor of the Year; LT Keith Barth, Training Squadron 7 Navy Instructor Pilot of the Year; Capt Drake McBreairty, Training Squadron 7 Marine Instructor Pilot of the Year; Capt Jared Shaker, Training Squadron 9 Marine Instructor Pilot of the Year; and LT Adam Pang, Training Squadron 9 Navy Instructor Pilot of the Year. Not pictured are YN1 Shayla Johnson, Navy Reserve Center Meridian TAR Sailor of the Year; and AM1 Jeremy Crowsey, Navy Reserve Center Meridian SELRES Sailor of the Year.