Weather Alert

201 PM CDT Wed Aug 30 2023 ...FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY ACROSS THE ARKLAMISS... According to local forestry agencies and the U.S. Forest Service, recent dry conditions have made outdoor burning increasingly hazardous. Conditions are such that a spark from equipment, the heat from a catalytic converter, or any heat source could start a grass or brush fire. The combination of dry fine fuels, such as grass, and low relative humidity have resulted in continued fire danger across the region. Fire danger is highest in areas that have not received substantial rainfall over the past 48 hours. Minimum relative humidity values will range from 30 to 38 percent, creating high fire danger given the dry conditions. Most places in the Arklamiss are under local burn bans at the present time. Fires place local forestry agencies, fire departments, and other fire control agencies in life threatening situations, and can endanger communities. Please use caution and help prevent forest and grass fires.