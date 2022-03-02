NOAA's GOES-T blasts into orbit

NOAA’s GOES-T, the third in a series of four advanced weather satellites, blasted into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket on Tuesday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The satellite will track wildfires, lightning, Pacific Ocean-based storms, dense fog and other hazards that threaten the U.S. West Coast, Hawaii and Alaska. It will also monitor solar activity and space weather to provide early warnings of disruptions to power grids, communications and navigation systems.
“GOES-T joins the suite of advanced technology providing critical data and imagery to forecasters and researchers tracking hazardous weather and working toward building a climate ready nation,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a news release.
Once GOES-T is positioned in a geostationary orbit 22,300 miles above the Earth, after approximately two weeks, it will be renamed GOES-18. After undergoing a full checkout and validating its six high-tech instruments, the new satellite will move to the GOES-West position and replace GOES-17 in early 2023.
From there, it will constantly provide advanced imagery and atmospheric measurements. Observations from GOES-18 will be fed into the NOAA's National Weather Service’s computer models used by meteorologists to develop forecasts and help predict the formation, growth, intensity and movement of hazardous weather systems.
Additionally, the GOES-18 lightning mapper’s robust and continuous data over the ocean and in mountainous and rural areas not covered by radar will assist in making tropical, aviation and marine forecasts. The lightning data can alert us to the potential ignition of a wildfire and its imager will help pinpoint the initial location of a wildfire — crucial for emergency response teams fighting the fires and initiating evacuations. GOES-18 will also help forecasters track and predict the formation and dissipation of fog, which can disrupt airport operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.