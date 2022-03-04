Here's how Americans can donate to help people in Ukraine

Across the country, many Americans are desperate to support Ukraine as its people try to fend off a Russian invasion that has left hundreds dead, thousands homeless and millions fearful of what could become of their country in the weeks ahead.
Here’s how you can help:
Click on the website for Care, the international humanitarian juggernaut, and a pop-up window appears. “UKRAINE EMERGENCY,” the alert says, with a photo of a woman holding a child. The group has partnered with People in Need and hopes to build a fund that can reach 4 million people, especially women, girls and the elderly.
Doctors Without Borders, which works in conflict zones, is partnering with volunteers in Ukraine to help people travel to health-care facilities and working to ensure that people have access to health care and medicine.
GlobalGiving, a U.S.-based nonprofit crowdfunding platform for grass-roots charitable projects, launched its Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund page, stating that all donations to the fund will support humanitarian assistance in affected communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.
https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/
The International Rescue Committee, founded in 1933, helps those affected by humanitarian crises and works in more than 40 affected countries, as well as communities in Europe and the Americas. According to its website, the IRC is on the ground in Poland and working to help displaced families.
Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross provides assistance for victims of armed conflict and has been working in Ukraine since 2014 to supply emergency assistance and support hospitals with medical equipment.
https://www.icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine
Journalists with the Kyiv Independent have done tremendous work covering the war, offering the world constant updates as they fear for themselves, their families and their homes. The Independent has started a GoFundMe asking for support, but they’ve also promoted a separate GoFundMe — “Keep Ukraine’s media going” — for journalists around the country who have received less international attention.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch
Project Hope, an international health-care organization founded in the United States in 1958, works to empower health-care workers facing health crises, according to its website. For the Ukraine invasion, the organization says its emergency teams in Europe are sending medical supplies and standing by to provide health screening and care for refugees.
Razom for Ukraine was founded in 2014 and has since launched efforts to build a stronger democracy in the country. Now, according to its website, the nonprofit is “focused on purchasing medical supplies for critical situations like blood loss and other tactical medicine items.
https://razomforukraine.org/donate/
Save the Children, founded more than a century ago, is blunt about the grueling nature of its work: “We work in the hardest-to-reach places, where it’s toughest to be a child,” its homepage says. The organization says it is “gravely concerned” for the children of Ukraine and Afghanistan.
Sunflower of Peace is a small nonprofit with ambitions to help Ukrainian orphans and internally displaced people. Primary goals include supporting lifesaving activities, filling funding gaps and expanding assistance in hard-to-reach areas, according to its website. https://www.facebook.com/sunflowerofpeace
The World Food Programme, the U.N.’s anti-hunger humanitarian organization, has launched emergency relief operations in Ukraine and surrounding border countries.
https://secure.wfpusa.org/donate/ukraineconflict-ref
Voices of Children, a charitable foundation based in Ukraine, has been serving the psychological needs of children affected by the war in the country’s east since 2015, according to its website. The group’s psychologists specialize in art therapy and provide general psychosocial support with group classes or individual sessions.
https://voices.org.ua/en/donat/
