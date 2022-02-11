CULLMAN, Ala. — Local veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder no longer need to hop a plane to get a groundbreaking treatment that used to be far from home. In fact, they don’t even need to leave Cullman County.
With an assist from local donors and help from Alabama state Sen. Garlan Gudger, Cullman is now home to a pilot program that administers the stellate ganglion block shot to eligible combat veterans.
SGB is a highly effective treatment that helps calm the debilitating symptoms of PTSD — and one that, until recently, could only be obtained by making the trip to Annapolis, Maryland, to receive it from Dr. Sean Mulvaney, the treatment’s first adopter.
But thanks to a pilot program that’s unique in Alabama and perhaps the entire U.S., that same shot is available in Cullman through a year-long funding project coordinated by Gudger, a Republican from Cullman, and administered locally at WellStone Behavioral Health. It’s also available, though typically in cases of more urgent need, at the Nesbitt Pain clinic in Birmingham on the Ascension St. Vincent’s hospital campus.
Over the past two years, veterans at Cullman’s VFW Post 2214 have been among the nation’s earliest and most active advocates for SGB treatment. Through grassroots fundraising efforts, the VFW and its supporters had sponsored dozens of trips to Annapolis for local veterans to receive the shot, which VFW organizer Ken Brown says “resets” the central nervous system after being administered to the stellate ganglion nerve bundle at the base of the neck.
Last year, though, Gudger secured $200,000 in funding to launch the pilot program locally.
“He went to the legislature and was able to get us a grant that funds 160 shots, all to be administered at the WellStone clinic here in Cullman,” said Brown. “He’s a hero for us, to have gotten that done. There are vets elsewhere in the state who are able to take advantage of this treatment now, which is of course what we want — for any Alabama combat veteran to be able to receive help for their PTSD.”
The pilot program runs until July of this year, when the legislature will assess its results and decide on whether to renew or even expand it. In the meantime, the VFW remains on the fundraising trail, recruiting local donations to help sustain the Birmingham-based component of its outreach — a component that Brown said is currently used mostly when a soldier’s situation is more urgent.
“Those 160 shots at WellStone are available to any veteran anywhere in Alabama — not just here in Cullman County — so we are only going to get a portion of those slots for local veterans. There are only a small number of available slots at WellStone that we can use, and if a veteran has more time and is not in a suicidal state, we will ask them to use one of those,” explained Brown. “But, if we have to send someone on an emergency basis ... if, in other words, it has to happen quickly — we get them to Birmingham to get the shot. To do that, we spend the money we have raised through the VFW.”
Although it’s been a priority for the local VFW for the past two years, many local and statewide veterans still don’t know about, or are reluctant to seek out the SGB shot. Because of that, said Brown, getting eligible vets the PTSD treatment they need — and not fundraising — has become the VFW’s bigger focus.
“There are 375,000 veterans in Alabama, and our national statistics tell us that 12% of them have PTSD. That’s more than 40,000 vets in our state who are suffering with it,” said Brown. “Dr. Mulvaney in Maryland told us a year ago that we were the only county in the United States that is doing this on a countywide basis. We are certainly the model county and the model VFW in the state of Alabama for it, but the goal is still to identify veterans who are eligible and in need, and to bring them into the program.
“We need the help of churches, families, friends, and anyone else who knows a veteran who could benefit from the treatment to get in touch with us and bring them in. Once they understand what it is and its effectiveness, it’s a lot easier to persuade them.”
How effective is it? Anecdotally, Brown said he knows of no local cases in which the SGB shot has not improved a PTSD veteran’s life.
“We know for a fact that we’ve saved 14 suicides in the local area — the latest one being just yesterday,” he said recently. “Just this week, on Wednesday, we had a dad and his son, a combat veteran, come from another Alabama county and talk with us at the VFW about getting the shot. We talked to them for three hours. They said, ‘Yes, we want to proceed,’ and we got them the shot at 10:30 yesterday (Thursday). This was for someone who had indicated clearly that he was prepared to commit suicide.”
U.S. Department of Defense studies have shown the SGB treatment to have a 90% rate of effectiveness; however, the Department of Veterans Affairs has not authorized its use for veterans. That’s an ongoing source of frustration for Brown and other local SGB supporters, though they know the best chances — at least for now — for ongoing government support for the treatment will continue to come from the state and not from Congress.
In the meantime, testimony from those who have received the shot — as well as their loved ones — offers the best persuasion for PTSD veterans to seek it out, said Brown.
“For a lot of veterans, the effects are recognizable and rapid. But we occasionally do have a veteran who’s gotten the shot who will tell us, ‘I don’t know if it’s helping me or not.’ I tell them: ‘Go home and ask your wife if it’s helping.’ They’ll do that — and then they come back a few days later and tell us, ‘Yes, this is definitely working.’’
