Navy service members, elected officials and community leaders gathered onboard Naval Air Station Meridian on Thursday as the installation welcomed a new commanding officer.
Capt. Luke Davis took over as installation commander from Capt. Timothy “Brent” Moore in a formal Change of Command ceremony. Moore, who has led NAS Meridian since August 2020, will head to Norfolk, Virginia, where he will lead Anti-Terrorism/force protection assessments for all Navy installations in the continental U.S.
Col. Cynthia Smith, who leads the Mississippi Air National Guard’s 186th Air Refueling Wing at Key Field, served as the keynote speaker for Thursday’s ceremony. Smith said Moore’s impact on military families and communities will not soon be forgotten.
Moore served as president of the Installation Commander’s Council, a meeting of leadership from 13 military installations throughout the state in 2022, Smith said. That leadership resulted in an executive order from the government establishing the Military Star Schools program to support children of military families and the creation of the Defense Communities Development Council, which provides civilian input to help improve partnerships between the military and the surrounding communities, she said.
Smith said Moore also lobbied for legislative changes to make it easier for military spouses to transfer professional licenses from other states and worked with local and state entities to fund the wildlife fence project at NAS Meridian, which will improve safety by keeping wildlife off of the runways.
As commanding officers of military installations in Meridian, Smith said she and Moore became good friends. He was always willing to offer advice, she said, and the willingness to share resources brought shared benefit to both the 186th ARW and the Navy.
“Brent, your friendship has been excellent to me,” she said. “You will be sorely missed.”
For his accomplishments, Moore was awarded the Legion of Merit Gold Star. The award was presented by Capt. Ian Johnson, who serves as commander of Navy Region Southeast.
Moore said he wanted to thank all of the people that had supported him and the mission of NAS Meridian throughout his tenure. The recognition, he said, was due to the work of those under him.
“It has been my great honor to serve with each of you. Your collective efforts each and every day have been remarkable, and the end-of-tour award that I received earlier, that was entirely earned by you,” he said. “Thank you.”
Davis, a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, comes to Meridian from Patuxent River, Maryland, but it is not his first time in the Queen City. Davis earned his wings of gold at NAS Meridian in 2002, and has returned to pass on his knowledge to future naval aviators.
“It’s exciting to be back in Meridian,” Davis said. “I look forward to working with the dedicated NAS team and our fantastic community supporters. Our mission remains crucial: generating highly trained strike pilots and specialized enlisted personnel for the fleet.”
As part of the onboarding process, Davis has spent the last month with Moore learning the ins and outs of the job. He said he had enjoyed meeting some of the sailors and stakeholders in the area and looked forward to meeting even more. Apart from his duties as a commanding officer, Davis said he planned to spend some time with his sons, who were looking forward to getting lines in the water at some of the local fishing spots.
Looking ahead, Davis said there were some changes on the horizon including the rollout of a new training jet to replace the current T-45. While challenges will present themselves, he said he was confident the men and women on board NAS Meridian, along with their community partners, will have little trouble overcoming them.
