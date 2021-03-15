Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.