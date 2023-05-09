The National Association of Letter Carriers is set to hold its 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 13 to benefit local food pantries. The food drive is held each year as a one-day, nationwide event to donate food to those in needA.
On May 13 residents are invited to leave a sturdy bag of non-perishable foods next to their mailbox before their mail arrives. Letter carriers will collect the donations and make sure they get to the right place.
In a prepared statement announcing the food drive, the NALC said the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 1.8 billion pounds of food throughout its 30-year history. Much of that food stays in the community going to local food pantries and feeding local residents.
“Life can deal ordinary hard working people very difficult hands,” the NALC said. “Millions of Americans live in challenging situations, uncertain of where their next meal will come from or if it will come at all.“
The NALC said all residents are encouraged and invited to take part in this year’s food drive and join their local letter carriers in helping to end hunger in their community.
