MUNA Federal Credit Union recognized five local high school seniors Thursday, naming them as recipients of the credit union’s inaugural community scholarship program.
“MUNA believes in giving back, both to its members and the community,” said Bo Pittman, President and CEO of MUNA. “We asked each applicant to write an essay telling us what he or she has done to give back so far in life. We were especially pleased to receive more than 20 applications for the scholarships.”
Board member Richelle Putnam, who also served as one of the judges, agreed. “What an impressive group of applicants! It was gratifying to see how much each of these students has done so far in life to ‘give back.’”
Each of the students received a $1,000 scholarship during a presentation at the Meridian Museum of Art.
The five MUNA Community Scholarship honorees are:
Cameron Davis
A graduate of Lamar High School, Cameron Davis has been accepted into the University of Mississippi. In her essay, Davis explains how seeing other people’s challenges changed her perspective on volunteering. When one of her classmates asked “Why do you volunteer,” she knew she had to spread the volunteer message.
“I’ve made it my mission to educate my peers on why volunteerism is important,” she said. “My initiative, ‘Building Community Through Giving,’ aims to educate and encourage teens about why it is vital to get active in their communities.”
Davis is the daughter of Randall and Carolyn Davis.
Guy Henry Dickerson
Meridian High School graduate Guy Henry Dickerson, the son of Jonathan and Michelle Dickerson, will be attending the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago this fall.
A talented artist, Dickerson said, “I’ve decided to give back to my community through art. Though it is certainly not as direct as other forms of charity … art can offer comfort, joy, hope and healing. Art can also raise awareness, challenge stereotypes and promote social change.”
Dickerson has contributed to many area murals and has donated other pieces to charitable events.
Kamryn Harrell Isom
Kamryn Harrell Isom, the daughter of Chris and Kristen Isom, is a graduate of Clarkdale High School and is heading to the University of Mississippi this fall.
Isom is a member of the Dusty’s Social Service Club and found the opportunity to work with many charitable organizations in the area, giving more than 300 hours to the community in her young life. From the United Way to Care Lodge, she has seen the power of volunteering.
“Community service provides individuals the opportunity to uplift and empower those who are facing challenges and adversity,” she said. “By sharing our times, skills and resources, we can make a tangible difference in someone’s life. When we give back, we become catalysts for change.”
Haley Jenkins
A graduate of Meridian High School, Haley Jenkins has been accepted into Mississippi State University for the fall. She has been influenced by her family’s participation in service projects in Meridian with the NAACP, Alpha Kappa Alpha and many churches.
“I have been a member of my school’s Student Government Association and over the past four years I have participated in toy drives, canned food drives, coat drives, community feedings, visiting nursing homes and more,” said Jenkins, the daughter of Engret Jenkins.
She sums it up like this: “The joy you receive from giving back is like no other and should be passed on continuously.”
James Caden Mayatt
James Caden Mayatt, the son of Scottie and Gloria Mayatt, is a graduate of West Lauderdale High School and will be attending East Mississippi Community College to major in Forest Technology. His love of the outdoors has influenced his work in giving back.
“When the EF-2 tornado hit Collinsville in 2016, I went door-to-door with my grandfather, helping to pick up limbs and cut down trees,” he said. “I currently do lawn work on the side and I help elderly people with their lawns for no charge.”
His other opportunities for giving back are offering rides to those without transportation and participating in community food giveaways. “I want to help others because it gives me a good feeling inside,” Mayatt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.