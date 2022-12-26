MSU-Meridian scholarships awarded through Scotts' planned gift

2022-2023 Jerry and Ruth Scott Scholarship recipients: (front row) Shelby Mitchell, Meridian; Ansley Johnson, Raleigh; and Kierra Brown, Meridian; (back row) Archie McDonnell Jr., chief executive officer, Citizens National Bank; Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of campus, MSU-Meridian; Dalton Horne and Mary Lauren Deweese, trust administrators, CNB Wealth Management Division. (Not pictured Gillian Hitt of Decatur; Jayla Smith of Lauderdale and Zoe Brooks of Toomsuba ) The Scott Trust, designated for students who are employed outside of MSU, awarded $21,000 this school year and more than $136,000 to MSU-Meridian students over the past six years. (Photo by Lisa Sollie, MSU-Meridian)