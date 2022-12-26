MSU-Meridian scholarships awarded through Scotts' planned gift

Six Mississippi State University-Meridian students are 2022-23 scholarship recipients through the Jerry and Ruth Scott Foundation.
Established by the Scotts in 2016 and managed by Citizens National Bank’s Wealth Management Division in Meridian, the foundation is designed to benefit working adult students completing their degrees at MSU-Meridian who have maintained high academic achievement. Over $136,000 in scholarship assistance has been awarded since its inception.
The benefactors made their home in Meridian for more than 30 years and were active community members. Jerry Scott served as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist with Anderson Regional Health System. Ruth Scott, a native of Hinesville, Georgia, attended MSU-Meridian from 1989-1993. In addition to the late couple’s appreciation for education, they also shared a passion for art, music and travel.
The planned gift upholds their commitment to the betterment of their hometown through continued investments in the education of hard-working students.
“CNB is honored to present these scholarships to deserving students on behalf of the Jerry and Ruth Scott Foundation,” said Teresa Thornhill, chief wealth management officer at Citizens National Bank. Through the Scotts’ perpetual gift, dedicated students are receiving financial resources needed to achieve their educational goals. The continued growth of the endowment will allow future recipients the benefit of the Scotts’ generous gift,” she added.
The following recipients each are receiving $3,500 for the 2022-23 academic year.
DECATUR—Gillian Hitt, a senior elementary education major.
LAUDERDALE—Jayla Smith, a senior elementary education major.
MERIDIAN—Kiera Brown and Shelby Mitchell, both senior elementary education majors. RALEIGH—Ansley Johnson, a senior elementary education major. TOOMSUBA—Zoe Brooks, a senior social work major.
“I am beyond grateful for this scholarship,” said Johnson. “Being a full-time student and working is hard, not only on me, but also my family. The Scott’s investment in working students has helped me tremendously.”
The priority date for completing the General Scholarship Application for maximum consideration of competitive scholarships, including private scholarships like the Jerry and Ruth Scott Scholarship, is March 1 for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Candidates for the Scott scholarship must have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average from their two most recent semesters of coursework at MSU-Meridian, or another institution, and must be employed. Students who are recipients one year may be eligible for consideration in any other year, given they maintain selection criteria.
