Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.