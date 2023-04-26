Mississippi State University-Meridian has announced two key appointments as the university moves forward with its health sciences expansion efforts on the Riley Campus downtown.
Dr. Harold Jones has been appointed interim associate vice provost for health sciences. Jones previously served as a consultant for the university for almost two years. He conducted the comprehensive feasibility study resulting in five new healthcare programs approved for the downtown Meridian campus over the past year.
An accomplished leader in healthcare education, Jones recently retired after an impressive stint as dean of the School of Health Professions at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Shauncey Hill has been appointed director of projects and strategic planning. Hill has served the university for more than two decades partnering with faculty to achieve millions in research grant funding. Most recently, she was the program/finance manager for Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Fish. Before joining the lab in 2018, Hill was the director for international research development at the MSU International Institute.
"These additional appointments further demonstrate the university's commitment to taking care of what matters by strengthening healthcare programs on the Meridian Campus," said Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of campus. "We're recruiting proven leadership to make sure we do it well."
