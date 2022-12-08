MSDH urges COVID-19 boosters, flu shots ahead of winter surge

State health officials on Thursday urged residents to get their flu shots and COVID-19 booster shots as both illnesses make their way through the state.
On a Zoom conference with media organizations from throughout the state, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 have been on the rise. A winter surge, in conjunction with a large number of flu cases, could put a strain on the state’s healthcare resources.
“We know as we get into the winter months that we’re going to see increased cases,” he said.
State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said MSDH has already begun to see the effects of a winter surge on Mississippi hospitals. The number of available ICU beds throughout the state is at 65, with 27 of those at Level one and Level two hospitals, he said.
MSDH data show the winter surge in 2021 reached a low point of 42 ICU beds, with 18 at Level one and two hospitals.
Senior Deputy Jim Craig said those level one and two hospitals are also Mississippi’s trauma centers, and will need some ICU beds for those injured during the busy holiday travel season.
Heading into the new year, Edney urged residents to get their flu shot, get the widely available bivalent booster and wash their hands.
“There won’t be any mandates, but there are times when common sense needs to prevail,” he said.
Byers said the new bivalent booster, which is formulated to be more effective against current Covid strains, is available for everyone who have not had a booster shot or whose booster shot was more than two months ago. Residents who have not been vaccinated or whose last dose was a year ago, may not have the protections needed to fight the new strains.
“A vaccine you got months and months, even a year ago, is not going to protect you as well as the updated vaccine,” he said.
Craig said residents with symptoms of flu or Covid-19 are also encouraged to get tested. At-home Covid tests are available from all county health departments, he said, and residents are urged to take advantage of that.
Edney said testing will play an important role this year heading into the winter surge. Health officials have resources and medications treat flu and resources and medications to treat Covid, he said, but without testing it will be difficult to get patients the help they need.
“If you have a fever, please get tested,” he said.
This will be the third time health officials have watched a winter surge bring more cases, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19, Edney said, and MSDH is doing everything it can to prepare and help Mississippians have a safe, illness free holiday season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.