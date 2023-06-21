Meridian High, Crestwood Elementary and Magnolia Middle schools may soon be named as Mississippi Landmarks after the school board voted Tuesday night to apply to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for the designation.
Meridian Public School District’s Board of Education voted 5-0 during its regular monthly meeting to file for the designation after receiving recommendations from Director of Operations Clay Sims and architect Gary Bailey, who is working with the district on its bond issue construction projects.
Nearly a year ago, Meridian voters approved a $34 million bond issue for construction and renovation projects at each of the district’s aging school campuses. Part of the process in carrying out the bond issue projects requires approval from the state Department of Archives and History for any alterations and renovations to public school campuses.
During the course of getting this approval, these three schools were identified as eligible for Mississippi Landmark status, Bailey told the school board.
“Landmark is nothing more than a state designation that the building is important, and it has historical importance in the state of Mississippi,” he said.
“It does not change any of the reviews. It does not change anything you can and cannot do with the building. You couldn’t tear down a school building unless they approved it anyway. If you do major renovations to it, they have to approve it anyway. Landmark is nothing more than a title,” he said.
Having the Landmark designation, however, does make the property eligible for future grant funding, Bailey said.
“The only thing that it does is it makes you eligible to apply for state grants concerning historic properties,” he said. “I think it is very much worth it.”
Any publicly owned properties in the state that are determined to be historically or architecturally significant can apply to be considered for Mississippi Landmark designation.
Currently, the old Wechsler, Stevenson Primary and Witherspoon schools, none of which are still in use by the district, are the only city schools designated as Mississippi Landmarks.
Meridian High School, also the site of the old Meridian Junior College, was listed in the National Register of Historic Places on May 29, 2014. Its main administration building, first gymnasium and stadium were all built with funding from the Federal Emergency Administration of Public Works and completed in 1937.
Built in 1965, Crestwood Elementary School is of historical significance because it was designed by Meridian architect Chris Risher Sr., one of Mississippi’s most noted Modernists.
Magnolia Middle School, built in 1958, is a good example of the style of architecture from that time period, Sims said.
In other business at the meeting, the school board:
- approved accepting a bid by Cross Roofing for a $736,000 roofing project at Ross Collins funded through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund;
- approved hiring HES Facilities LLC to provide custodial services to the middle and elementary schools;
- approved creating the Credit Acquisition Through Technology, or CATT, program coordinator position; and,
- approved the monthly financial reports, cash disbursement reports, activity funds reports and the hiring of all temporary and full-time employees.
