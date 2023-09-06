Students in the Meridian Public School District’s resurgent middle school band programs recently received some news that was music to their ears.
Both Magnolia Middle School and Northwest Middle School were named recipients of a Save The Music Build Your Core Programs grant aimed at restoring instrumental music in public schools across the United States.
“This is an amazing opportunity for the students at Magnolia and Northwest,” said MPSD Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter. “We are so appreciative of the Save The Music Foundation and the impact that these grants will have on fostering a love of learning to play music for our students.”
The grants are valued at $144,000, or $72,000 each, and will provide the band programs at Magnolia and Northwest with new musical instruments, music stands, method books and program services.
Each school will receive eight flutes, 11 clarinets, three alto saxophones, six trumpets, four trombones, one bell kit, one snare drum, one bass drum, one bass drum stand, one bass drum beater, one cymbal kit and 36 music stands. The schools will also receive professional development and other learning resources.
Antonio Altman, MPSD’s arts coordinator and band director at Meridian High School, talked about the excitement these grants bring to Meridian and the middle schools, along with the importance having quality instruments is to the overall development and sustainability of the entire band program.
“We are excited to have the Save The Music Grant here in Meridian at our middle schools,” Altman said. “Our middle school band students having access to high-quality instruments at a crucial developmental stage is important to the growth of the entire band program.”
Celebrating its 25th year, Save the Music Foundation is a nonprofit organization that partners with public school districts to donate grants in the form of new musical instruments, technology, equipment and resources for music teachers and school leaders to build music programs.
