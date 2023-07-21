The Meridian Public School District has proposed a budget for the 2023-2024 school year with projected revenue of $101 million and expected expenses of $136.5 million as the district continues to spend down tens of millions in federal COVID relief money it has received over the last several years.
The school district presented its proposed budget earlier this week during a special called public hearing, which was held before the MPSD Board of Trustee’s regular monthly meeting. The school board will vote on the budget proposal during a special called meeting July 26.
About $47.7 million, or 47%, of the district’s projected $101,377,229 in revenue is expected to come from federal sources next school year, according to Carolyn Davis, chief fiscal officer for the school district. Another $28.6 million, or slightly more than 28%, is anticipated to come from state education funding sources. Nearly $24.8 million, or nearly 24.5%, should come from local sources, including nearly $23.6 million in ad valorem taxes. The district estimates receiving another $221,000 from 16th Section Land revenues.
Of the $136,529,508 in projected expenditures, $55.3 million, or 40.5%, will go to facilities acquisition and construction; $40.5 million, or 29.7 percent, to instruction; $7.1 million to improvement of instruction and media; $7 million for the physical plant’s operation and maintenance; $5.2 million to student support; $4.8 million to food services; $4.2 million to school administration; $3 million to student transportation; $2.9 million for debt service; $2.8 million for central support services; and more than $1.9 million for general administration. The remaining $1.2 million is expected to go toward business services, non-instructional expenses and 16th Section Land.
School officials do not anticipate a local tax increase to make up the nearly $35 million gap in projected revenues and expenditures because the district has already received that money either from the bond issue or in federal COVID relief funds that have been allocated for projects but have yet to be spent because the projects are ongoing, Davis said.
The school district is expected to receive $9 million less in federal funding this school year because of the end to the COVID relief funding. However, the district is projecting to receive about $1 million more in ad valorem taxes during the school year. Davis said the district will not be seeking to increase or decrease the millage rate because it has reached its rate cap of 55 mills.
“We do not have the assessed value information because it is not out yet, but we don’t expect any decreases based on the trends,” she said.
The district is anticipating the value of a mill being higher based on the past 12-month history. If the assessed value of a mill does not bring in as much revenue, then the district would have to turn to its fund balance or re-think its budget to make up the difference, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.