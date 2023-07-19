The Meridian Public School District is gearing up for a new school year with classes slated to begin Tuesday, Aug. 8.
To help parents and students kick off the school year smoothly, the district has released the following information about registration and open house, as well as a few reminders of the dress code and backpack policies.
Student registration
Students must be completely registered to begin classes on the first day of school. Student registration is available either online or in-person. Online registration is available any time at mpsdk12.net/register.
Open, or in-person, registration will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Thursday and Friday at the MHS Freshmen Academy for elementary and middle school students.
Open registration for Meridian High School students will take place next week over four days, beginning Tuesday. Seniors and students new to Meridian High School for the 2023-24 year will register on Tuesday, July 25. Juniors will register Wednesday, July 26, and sophomores on Thursday, July 27. Incoming freshmen students will register Friday, July 28. All high school registrations will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the MHS Freshmen Academy.
Items required for enrollment and registration in the Meridian Public School District include a parent’s or guardian’s photo identification, the student’s original state-certified birth certificate, and a Mississippi Department of Health certificate of immunization compliance, or Form 121, for the student.
In addition, the parent or legal guardian must present two forms of documentation to verify their address. One acceptable form of verification can be a mortgage statement, property tax bill, filed homestead exemption application, apartment or home lease, or filed property or warranty deed. The second form must be either a driver’s license or state issued ID; a utility, gas, garbage, electric, water or cable bill from within the last 30 days; or a certified copy of a filed petition for guardianship or final guardianship degree.
Open house
To welcome students back to school, an open house is planned at all MPSD schools for Sunday, August 6, to give students and parents the chance to see their school, visit their classroom and meet their teacher. Open house for students in Pre-K through fifth grades will take place from 2-4 p.m. and for 3-5 p.m. for students in grades sixth through 12th.
Uniform policy
No changes have been made to the school district’s dress code, so students will be required to wear school uniforms again this coming school year. Special days designated as non-uniform days will be announced by the school district or school administration.
Backpacks
The school district will continue to impose a rule on backpacks and book bags that the school board adopted last school year in an effort to provide a safe environment where students can learn and teachers can provide focused instruction, according to the district’s website.
Under the school bag policy, students in Pre-K through fifth grade will need a clear book bag purchased by the parent. For students in sixth through 12th grades, the school district will purchase one mesh book bag for each student. Any replacement bag must be purchased by the parent. The clear plastic and mesh material bags allow the contents of the bags to be clearly visible, which helps with school safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.