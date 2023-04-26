The newly established Meridian Public School District Foundation for Educational Excellence received its first ever grant Tuesday, which will be used to honor teachers and staff retiring from the city school district.
Christin Waters, executive director of the Community Foundation of East Mississippi, presented Neil Henry, president of the MPSD Foundation, with a $1,500 grant, the first one received by the educational foundation.
The MPSD Foundation for Educational Excellence is run by a board of directors independently of the Meridian Public School District, said Matt Davis, public relations director for the Meridian Public School District.
“The purpose of the foundation is to cultivate student success by engaging business and community leaders to empower teachers with innovative instruction that leads to enriched student outcomes,” said Davis, a member of the foundation.
The foundation board is made up mostly of business and community leaders who graduated from Meridian High School or have had children who attended the city school district.
“The community wants to support the Meridian school district, and the school district wants this support, so the foundation allows us to work together fully supported by (Superintendent) Dr. (Amy) Carter,” said Henry, who serves as Meridian regional president of Citizens National Banks.
He said a lot of community and business leaders have jumped in and given of their time, energy and effort to get the foundation started.
“A lot of businesses already support our schools but this is really a direct path to help get the monies where we feel they are needed,” Henry said. “In our research, we have discovered Tupelo has had a foundation in place for 40 years, and they have put a lot of resources into their schools, and there is no mistaking the success they have had with their school district.”
Henry, a 1992 MHS graduate, said the $1,500 grant will be used to help fund a retirement tea for teachers and staff retiring from the city school district this year.
“Historically, over the last several years, they would go to the schools and recognize a teacher or teachers who are retiring, but we want to do something collectively for all of the retirees. We feel we can honor them a little bit better for their commitment to the district,” he said.
The MPSD Retirement Reception is slated to take place on May 23 from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the MHS Multipurpose Building.
Other board members of the MPSD Foundation include Chris Bullock, Debbie Young, Shannon Miller, Debby Delshad, Leah Reed, Leia Lockey, Derron Radcliff, Tyler Walton, Caroline Compton, Larry Gill, Angela Turner, Laura Hyche and LaBaron Hedgemon.
Waters said donations to support the MPSD Foundation for Educational Excellence can be made through a Donate Now button on the Community Foundation of East Mississippi website.
