Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery Friday at The Citizens Bank on Highway 39 North.
In a prepared statement, MPD Det. Chanetta Stevens said the suspect made off with an "undisclosed amount of cash."
MPD is asking anyone with information that could help identify the suspect to contact the police department at 601-842-7072 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.