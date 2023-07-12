Meridian Police Department on Wednesday announced a suspect was in custody in connection with a homicide earlier this week.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said a concerned citizen called 911 after noticing a man lying on the ground along 14th Street on Tuesday. Police and Metro Ambulance Service responded to the call.
The man, later identified as 48-year-old Tonio Matthew, was dead after being shot in the head, Stevens said.
Stevens said investigators have arrested Tommy Croft Jr., 35, and charged him with murder and grand larceny in connection with the case. Bond for Croft was set at $1 million for the murder charge and $10,000 for the grand larceny, she said.
“We would like to thank the community for your assistance in the apprehension of Croft,” Stevens said. “We cannot solve these crimes without your assistance and support.”
