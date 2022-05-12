The Meridian Police Department is investigating after one man was killed in a shooting early Thursday.
Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers responded to 803 29th Street around 2 a.m. about gunfire being heard in the area. At the scene, she said, MPD found the male victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
“Upon officers’ arrival they located a male inside a vehicle that was shot multiple times,” she said. “He was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
The identity of the victim was not immediately available. Luebbers said MPD was withholding his name until his next of kin had been identified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.