Meridian Police Department is investigating after Citizens National Bank on Highway 19 North was robbed Friday morning.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said an armed black male entered the bank about 11:30 a.m. He was wearing a maroon hoodie, a red face mask, a ball cap, black pants, black boots and sunglasses.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank, Stevens said, and then fled on foot.
The robbery is the second Citizens National Bank location to be robbed this week. MPD responded Monday about 12:20 p.m. to the bank’s branch on North Hills Street after it was robbed by an armed male suspect as well.
Investigations into both robberies are ongoing, and MPD is asking residents to come forward with any information that may help detectives.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-842-7072 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
