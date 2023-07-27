Movies, shopping and Harry Potter on store for Saturday

Trying to stay cool during these hot days of summer or looking to keep your kids entertained one last weekend before school resumes, then check out these things going on in Meridian this Saturday.
Shopping
Need to stock up on school supplies and clothing ahead of the upcoming school year?
The 2023 Mississippi tax-free holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will continue until midnight Saturday.
The Sales Tax Holiday will apply statewide to all consumer purchases of clothing, footwear and school supplies with sales prices of less than $100 per article, according to the state Department of Revenue. The tax holiday does not apply to sales of any other items not defined as clothing or footwear. A list of eligible and non-eligible items is provided here.
Temple Theatre
As part of its summer movie series, The Temple Theatre is set to show two classic films Saturday that are favorites of both children and adults.
The live action adventure drama film “The Jungle Book” will be shown at noon with doors set to open at 11 a.m.
A 2016 live action/CGI remake of the Walt Disney animated classic, the film won accolades for its achievements in visual effects.
Then at 3 p.m., The Temple will be showing “The Wizard of Oz.” Doors to the theater will open at 2 p.m.
A 1939 musical fantasy film, “The Wizard of Oz” was a critical success and was nominated for six Academy Awards, winning two for its music. Seeing the movie on the historic theater’s 40-foot screen is sure to be a treat.
Admission to each film is $5. Tickets can be purchased online at thetempletheatre.com or at the door before the movie starts. The Temple Theatre is located at 2320 Eighth Street.
Harry Potter’s Birthday
Visitors to the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian will discover the wizarding world of Harry Potter as the museum celebrates the boy wizard’s birthday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Author J.K. Rowling has inspired millions of young readers with her beloved fictional character. Fans of the books and movies will know Harry’s birthday is actually on Monday, but MCM-Meridian is celebrating Saturday.
Potter fans are invited to a magical family celebration that will offer a variety of self-guided and instructor-led activities, including creating Harry Potter bookmarks, designing a pair of Luna Lovegood glasses, learning about constellations in astronomy class, mixing Felix Felicis in potions class, making snack bites in herbology class, practicing yoga in Defense Against the Dark Arts class and going on a Horcrux scavenger hunt.
Costumes are encouraged. All activities are included in the general admission ticket, which is $10 per person, or a museum membership. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. All children must be accompanied by an adult. To learn more, visit www.mcmmeridian.org.
FCA Cars & Cornhole
The Greater Meridian Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold a car show and cornhole tournament from 8 am. until 1 p.m. Saturday on the campus of Meridian Community College.
The event, which is sponsored by Mike Goldman Customs, is a fundraiser for the Greater Meridian FCA which helps the organization provide Bibles and leadership camp opportunities for students and coaches, as well as funding for current and new FCA staff.
Registration for the car, truck and bike show, which will be held outside Graham Gymnasium, will be from 8-11 a.m. The entry free for the first registered car is $30 and $25 for each additional car. The cost for VIP parking is $50.
Awards will be presented at noon. The top 20 vehicles will receive trophy awards. The top five will receive $100 cash prizes. The best of show will earn a $500 cash prize.
The cornhole tournament will be held inside Graham Gymnasium. Registration and open boards will be held from 8-9:20 a.m. Bags fly at 9:30 a.m. It costs $50 per team to enter the competition with bags provided, or you can use your own. The tournament is double elimination. The first place team will win $400 with second place earning $200. The third place finishers will receive FCA gear.
For more information on the car show and cornhole tournament, contact Dalton Smith at 601-480-8847.
