Tabitha Jones last saw her son almost 12 years ago to the day. Julius TaDarius Jones left home on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2011, and never came back.
“By that Thursday, my daughter had to go and do the police report because my body was just extremely exhausted,” Jones said.
Police found Julius’ car near an abandoned home on 27th Street several days after his disappearance, but little information about what happened to him has come to light.
As the years went by, Jones said she got connected with other families dealing with similar tragedies, and together they make up the Life and Love Community Support Group. The group, she said, helps families who experience unexpected tragedies such as a lost child.
“We give them personal baskets,” she said. “We give them food. We give them personal items. We give them clothes. We give them whatever they may need to be helpful to them during their time of tragedy. So that’s what the Life and Love Community Support Group does.”
Another focus of the group, Jones said, is giving back to the community. Each year on the anniversary of her son’s disappearance, the Life and Love Community Support Group honors his memory by hosting a community event featuring gospel music, free book bags for children, praise dancing, door prizes and more, she said.
Jones said she wants to honor her son’s name while also keeping his name alive in the community. Through the community events, media and meetings with Meridian Police Department leadership, she hasn’t given up hope her son can be found.
“I do whatever I can do in honor of my son, to keep his name alive,” she said. “This is what I do because I don’t know nothing. I don’t know what happened to him or anything.”
In her conversations with the police, Jones said MPD leadership has pledged to keep the case open, but no new evidence has come to light.
“They’re going to keep hope for his name because they have no new evidence, and right now they have no clues about what has happened to him,” she said.
Celebrating Life
This year, the Life and Love Community Support Group is planning a community event recognizing families of unexpected tragedies. The event, which is set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at city hall lawn, will feature games, food, singing, dancing, fellowship and more.
Jones said everyone is invited to come join in the celebration.
For more information about the community celebration, call 205-215-4406.
