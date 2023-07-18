Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help after a mother and her child were injured Monday in a shooting.
Officers responded to a shooting call about 9 p.m. near 20th Street and State Boulevard, where they were informed two people had been shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, Detective Chanetta Stevens said.
“Once at the hospital, officers were notified that a mother and her small child had been shot,” she said.
Stevens said both victims were later taken to Jackson for further treatment.
MPD’s criminal investigation division and gang unit were involved in processing the scene, Stevens said, and the shooting remains an open and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
