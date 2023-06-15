Mitchell Distributing donates Bud N Boilin’ funds to Jimmie Rodgers Foundation

Members of the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation joined the Mitchell family and others at Mitchell Distributing on Tuesday as the beverage distributer donated proceeds from its second Bud N’ Boilin’ event to the nonprofit.
Anna Grace Tanner, communications manager for Mitchell Distributing, said this was the second year for the crawfish cooking competition, which marks the beginning of the weeklong Jimmie Rodgers Festival, and it has already become a big hit with the community.
“We’ve had so many wonderful sponsors that came on and helped us with this, and we’re just looking to continue to grow this event every single year,” Tanner said. “So, thank you Jimmie Rodgers Foundation for partnering with us and allowing us to have Bud N’ Boilin’ be a part of your weeklong festival.”
This year’s event raised more than $31,000 that will go to support the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation and its programs.
Jimmie Rodgers Foundation Executive Director Leslie Lee said partnerships like the one with Mitchell Distributing are what enables the nonprofit to hold the annual festival and continue its mission of preserving the knowledge and history of the trailblazing musician known as the Father of Country Music.
“This helps fuel us to continue to do bigger and better for us every year and continue what we’re doing in the community with the foundation, so thank you all so much,” Lee said. “We couldn’t do it without you.”
Mitchell Distributing Board Chairman Manny Mitchell said Jimmie Rodgers is a key part of Meridian, and the company wants to recognize and be a part of that as well.
“Jimmie Rodgers is part of the fabric of our town. We want to be a part of that fabric and appreciate the opportunity to be there and partner with everybody, and it feels so good when we’re doing it,” he said. “It’s good all the way around.”
To learn more about Jimmie Rodgers, the foundation or ways to get involved, visit jimmierodgers.com.
