Mississippi reports 9 more cases of COVID-19; total rises to 21

The Mississippi Department of Health on Tuesday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi.
New cases have been identified in Harrison, Hinds, Jackson and Leflore counties. The state total now stands at 21, with 389 individuals tested.
Most people with COVID-19 have only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of those infected get well. Recovery takes about two weeks for people with mild symptoms but can take three to six weeks for those with more severe illness, according to the World Health Organization.
The White House made a new recommendation Monday to avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.
Total cases as of Tuesday include: Copiah (2), Forrest (3), Harrison (1), Hinds (6); Jackson (1); Leflore (4), Monroe (1); Pearl River (2).
