Mississippi reports 13 more cases of COVID-19, bringing state’s total to 34

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 13 more cases of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the state’s total to 34.
New cases were reported in Bolivar (2) Coahoma (2); DeSoto (1) Hancock(1), Harrison (3); Madison (1); Pearl River(2) and Perry (1).
Total cases include Bolivar (2); Coahoma (2); Copiah (2); DeSoto(1); Forrest (3); Hancock (2); Harrison(4); Hinds (6); Jackson (1); Leflore (4); Madison (1); Monroe (1); Pearl River (4); Perry (1).
