Mississippi reports 957 new cases of COVID-19; 44 additional deaths

State health officials reported 957 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Tuesday, for a total of 32,214 cases and 44 additional deaths, for a total of 1158 deaths statewide.
About 70 percent of the deaths occurred from July 3-6, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said during a news conference on Tuesday.
Roughly half of the deaths were among residents of long-term care facilities, Byers said.
Byers attributed the rise in case numbers to “person-to-person widespread community transition.”
“We have not seen any outbreaks related to protests,” Byars said.
State health officials have confirmed eight positive cases and 11 suspected cases among Mississippi lawmakers.
Among those testing positive were Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn, Mississippi Today reported.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Hobbs again urged the public to wear masks and to practice social distancing.
“Stay at home as much as you can,” he said.
Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 315 18 44 10 Alcorn 74 2 1 1 Amite 104 3 13 2 Attala 365 23 89 19 Benton 42 0 1 0 Bolivar 356 18 30 6 Calhoun 141 4 23 4 Carroll 168 11 45 9 Chickasaw 287 19 36 11 Choctaw 75 4 0 0 Claiborne 284 10 43 8 Clarke 210 25 19 9 Clay 249 11 1 1 Coahoma 205 6 0 0 Copiah 620 15 29 3 Covington 375 5 2 0 Desoto 1724 18 19 5 Forrest 916 43 95 29 Franklin 45 2 3 1 George 91 3 1 0 Greene 105 9 34 6 Grenada 506 7 34 4 Hancock 134 13 9 4 Harrison 969 11 82 5 Hinds 2591 41 134 15 Holmes 560 41 98 20 Humphreys 156 9 18 6 Issaquena 10 1 0 0 Itawamba 137 8 34 7 Jackson 689 17 46 5 Jasper 267 6 0 0 Jefferson 110 3 0 0 Jefferson Davis 113 4 3 1 Jones 1140 49 154 32 Kemper 179 14 38 9 Lafayette 409 4 42 1 Lamar 491 7 3 2 Lauderdale 922 80 201 51 Lawrence 187 2 0 0 Leake 589 19 3 0 Lee 562 20 63 14 Leflore 500 53 168 37 Lincoln 484 34 111 26 Lowndes 509 13 21 6 Madison 1326 35 135 18 Marion 300 12 15 2 Marshall 258 3 5 0 Monroe 425 34 99 28 Montgomery 139 2 0 0 Neshoba 1004 73 96 27 Newton 347 9 6 0 Noxubee 272 8 15 3 Oktibbeha 552 27 128 18 Panola 364 6 2 1 Pearl River 265 32 48 12 Perry 72 4 0 0 Pike 454 16 40 8 Pontotoc 304 6 3 1 Prentiss 110 3 24 3 Quitman 81 1 0 0 Rankin 982 13 33 0 Scott 779 15 14 2 Sharkey 37 0 1 0 Simpson 345 3 2 0 Smith 229 11 52 8 Stone 69 2 0 0 Sunflower 420 8 1 0 Tallahatchie 145 4 3 1 Tate 310 11 28 8 Tippah 138 11 0 0 Tishomingo 89 1 2 0 Tunica 113 3 12 2 Union 218 10 20 8 Walthall 205 6 1 1 Warren 532 18 39 9 Washington 617 10 8 1 Wayne 545 15 27 2 Webster 127 11 52 10 Wilkinson 93 9 5 2 Winston 280 8 32 5 Yalobusha 180 7 35 7 Yazoo 523 6 19 2 Total 32,214 1,158 2,792 558
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information about residence. –Mississippi State Department of Health
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.