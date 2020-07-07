Mississippi reports 957 new cases of COVID-19; 44 additional deaths

State health officials reported 957 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi Tuesday, for a total of 32,214 cases and 44 additional deaths, for a total of 1158 deaths statewide.

About 70 percent of the deaths occurred from July 3-6, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Roughly half of the deaths were among residents of long-term care facilities, Byers said.

Byers attributed the rise in case numbers to “person-to-person widespread community transition.”

“We have not seen any outbreaks related to protests,” Byars said.

State health officials have confirmed eight positive cases and 11 suspected cases among Mississippi lawmakers.

Among those testing positive were Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn, Mississippi Today reported.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Hobbs again urged the public to wear masks and to practice social distancing.

“Stay at home as much as you can,” he said.

