Mississippi reports 274 new cases of COVID-19; 1 new case in Lauderdale County

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.
One of those new cases was in Lauderdale County. No new deaths were reported in the county.
The numbers reflect test results reported by 6 p.m. Sunday.
Since the state began tracking statistics in March, 82,950 cases have been reported and 2,473 deaths have been reported. Mississippi presumes 62,707 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Lauderdale County has reported 1,756 cases and 106 deaths since March.
Nineteen of the deaths reported Sunday occurred between July 8 and Aug. 24 and were identified through death certificates.
The state reported 158 active outbreaks at long-term-care facilities on Monday.
Clarke County reported no new cases on Monday for a total of 462; Neshoba County one new case for 1,430; and Newton County one new case for 665. No new cases were reported in Kemper County, where 270 cases have been reported since March.
